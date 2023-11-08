Wasatch Advisors LP Has $24.56 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 832,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,130 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.61% of Denali Therapeutics worth $24,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $40,483.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,684.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $40,483.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $651,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 460.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Further Reading

