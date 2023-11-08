Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 17,306 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Impinj were worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Impinj by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $89,411.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and sold 13,589 shares valued at $814,767. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj stock opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 2.05. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

