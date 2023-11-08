Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 554,540 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 554,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Andersons in the second quarter worth about $49,704,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 822.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 448,195 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth approximately $12,676,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 35.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after buying an additional 255,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 9,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $515,137.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,898,975.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $175,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $769,412.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,944 shares of company stock worth $2,036,065 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Andersons Stock Down 2.5 %

Andersons stock opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.75. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

