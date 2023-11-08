Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 207,169 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858,251 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 207,169 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.03% of InMode worth $32,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,012,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in InMode by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,811,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
INMD stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.25. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
