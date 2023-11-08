Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 2,757 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.19% of Canada Goose worth $21,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 349,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 114,497 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 41,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

