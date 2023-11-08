Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 434,841 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434,841 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.08% of Cantaloupe worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at $17,501,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 334,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,277,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after buying an additional 421,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,308.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,019 shares in the company, valued at $960,959.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,750 shares of company stock worth $161,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.1 %

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLP shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTLP

Cantaloupe Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.