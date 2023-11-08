Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 482,618 Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,618 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of TaskUs worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TaskUs by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TaskUs by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Price Performance

TaskUs stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 2.32. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.26 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

