Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 713,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,437 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Esquire Financial worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 70.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

ESQ stock opened at $47.61 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $30.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other news, Director Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $143,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

