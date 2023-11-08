Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WASH stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $429.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $50.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

See Also

