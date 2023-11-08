Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.5% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.07.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.83 and a 12 month high of $146.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

