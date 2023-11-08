Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Waters updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.62 EPS.

Waters Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of WAT opened at $260.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.07. Waters has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

