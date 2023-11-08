Waters (NYSE:WAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Waters updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.62 EPS.

Waters Stock Up 3.4 %

Waters stock opened at $260.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.07. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $202,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.50.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

