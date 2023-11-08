Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) recently:

11/6/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

10/23/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/13/2023 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $11.00.

10/10/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00.

10/10/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00.

10/5/2023 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Huntington Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2023 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.50 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

HBAN stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Get Huntington Bancshares Incorporated alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 31,898 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 70,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.