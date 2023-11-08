Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Udemy (UDMY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) in the last few weeks:
- 11/7/2023 – Udemy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – Udemy had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2023 – Udemy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/23/2023 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2023 – Udemy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Udemy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.78. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26.
Insider Transactions at Udemy
In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,079.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 38,350 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $398,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,697.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $178,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,079.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,901 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Udemy
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
