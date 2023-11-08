Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Udemy (UDMY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2023 – Udemy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Udemy had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Udemy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Udemy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Udemy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.78. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,725,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,079.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 38,350 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $398,456.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,697.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $178,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,513,079.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,901 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after buying an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Udemy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 922,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

