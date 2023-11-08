Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Price Target to $7.75

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.75 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Arko in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Arko Stock Performance

Shares of Arko stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.46 million, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Arko has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.10). Arko had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arko by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Arko by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

