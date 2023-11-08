Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 671,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,660 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.0% of Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $28,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

