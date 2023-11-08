Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 75,266 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 440,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,266 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

