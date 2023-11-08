Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $537.83 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

