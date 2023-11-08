Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $15.81 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,086,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,908,000 after buying an additional 771,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

