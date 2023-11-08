Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $32.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,826,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 8.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,527,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 549.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 717,039 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 493,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 391,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCT opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

