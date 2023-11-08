Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $54.44 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $54,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

