Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $9.48 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,345 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

