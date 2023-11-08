Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 158,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.0 %

PG stock opened at $150.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a market cap of $354.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.