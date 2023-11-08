Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 31,738 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 578,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,738 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IEFA opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

