Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 3,789 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $205.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.09.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

