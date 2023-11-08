Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,000 Shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,688,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition by 1,199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 493,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sagaliam Acquisition alerts:

Sagaliam Acquisition Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAGA opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

Sagaliam Acquisition Profile

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify target business in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagaliam Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.