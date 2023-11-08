Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 108,652 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 108,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.