Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,259 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 982,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 473,683 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,227,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 1,077,060 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGAA opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

