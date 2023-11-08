Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Free Report) by 403.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDNR opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

