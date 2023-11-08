Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $950,000 in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.