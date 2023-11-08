Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in XPO by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 308.0% during the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 2,543,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at $38,745,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $34,825,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.6% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,077,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,354 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on XPO from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on XPO from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 261.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

