Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,359 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

