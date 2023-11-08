Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,379,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 287.8% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 203,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 151,174 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,047,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,374,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AOGO opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $11.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

