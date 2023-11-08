Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

MUJ opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $12.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

