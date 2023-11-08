Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 16,460 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 106.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.