Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW stock opened at $208.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.31. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $156.76 and a 52-week high of $210.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.