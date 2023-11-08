Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 385,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 503,688 shares.The stock last traded at $21.96 and had previously closed at $22.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDS

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 13.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,604,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.