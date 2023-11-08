Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Workhorse Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.96. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,145.62% and a negative return on equity of 108.02%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

