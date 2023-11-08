Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

