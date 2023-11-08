Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 106.39% from the stock’s current price.

XPOF has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

Shares of XPOF opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.36%. Xponential Fitness’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, insider Andrew Hagopian acquired 4,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $97,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Grabowski purchased 4,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,245.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 60,340 shares of company stock worth $1,332,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

