YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.
YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.
