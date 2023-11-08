YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.29). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,394 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 1,183,673 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,830,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 61.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 653,516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $8.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

