Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 18.3 %

ZNTL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

