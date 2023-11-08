Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.3 %

ZNTL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

