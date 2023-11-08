Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.3 %
ZNTL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $721.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90.
In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
ZNTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
