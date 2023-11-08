Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ZNTL stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carrie Brownstein sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $207,246.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

