Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $721.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,452,000 after acquiring an additional 533,337 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,152,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

