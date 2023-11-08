Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 18.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $721.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $31.46.
Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZNTL
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Fastly shifts into the fast lane toward profits
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Spark up your portfolio with the top energy stock: ReNew Energy
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 healthy dividend stocks for buy and hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.