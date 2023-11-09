1,047 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Heirloom Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $4,702,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.0% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 110,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $460.13. 54,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,202. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $549.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.