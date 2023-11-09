11,026 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3,929.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,472 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 756.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,101,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,263 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.3 %

Sanofi stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 466,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.23 and a 1-year high of $57.82.

Several analysts recently commented on SNY shares. HSBC started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

