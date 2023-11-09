11,978 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Purchased by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $94.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.