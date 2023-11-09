1,470 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,704 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,693,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.09.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

