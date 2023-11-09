1,508 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $379.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $364.98 and a 12 month high of $448.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.86.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total value of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.13, for a total transaction of $18,933,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,583,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

